ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ set to become No. 1 all-time Indian film hit in Russia

NewsWire
0
0

A year after its theatrical release around the world, the Allu Arjun-led ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ continues to hold its own, not just in India, but also internationally.

The blockbuster directed by Sukumar, which was released in Russia last month, has collected more than 10 million roubles or about Rs 12 crore.

The Allu Arjun-starrer saw its grand Russian-language release on December 8 and after shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg, the film has been running successfully in 774 screens with no drop reported in the number of screens till date, according to the makers.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which is in the third week since its release, is on track to becoming Russia’s most-loved Indian film of all time. And the Russian satellite rights to the film will be sold soon for another Rs 2 crore, unit sources said.

Given the current trend, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is expected to outperform all other Indian film collections and set a new high.

The highest collection for a Russian-dubbed Indian film thus far has been the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’, which grossed around 15 million roubles or about Rs 17 crore. Now, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, given the kind of response it has been getting, is expected to surpass this figure and become the most successful Russian-dubbed Indian film of all time.

20230103-210004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Irrfan Khan’s son Babil makes a musical debut in Netflix’s ‘Qala’...

    Malavika Mohanan calls Vijay-starrer ‘Master’ a ‘great milestone’ in her career

    Rohit Saraf elated to step into Shahid Kapoor’s shoes for ‘Ishq...

    Yami looks dead serious reciting nursery rhyme in ‘A Thursday’ teaser