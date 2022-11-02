INDIA

‘Put your house in order’, says Raj BJP to CM Gehlot

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to put his house in order instead of hitting the central government every now and then.

This comes after former deputy CM Sachin Pilot broke his silence on the leadership change issue in Rajasthan and demanded action against three veteran Congress leaders who were served disciplinary notice.

In his tweet, Rathore said, “Sachin Pilot ji has broken his silence after the ruckus created during Congress Legislature Party meeting. Time will tell where this silence will lead The A team of Gehlot camp and B team of Pilot camp in the Congress party are engaged in settling each other. It will be better if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who makes unrestrained remarks every day on the central government, saves his house.”

