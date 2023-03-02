WORLD

Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorist act in Russian village

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that a Ukrainian sabotage group entered a Russian border region on Thursday and opened fire on civilians in a “terrorist act”, according to a media report.

Earlier, the Governor of Bryansk region had said that “saboteurs from Ukraine” had fired at a civilian car in Lyubechane, a border village, killing one person and injuring a child, BBC reported.

Speaking on Russian state TV, Putin said, “Today they committed another terrorist act, another crime, penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians.

“They saw that it was a civilian car, that civilians and children were sitting there, and opened fire. It is exactly such people who set themselves the task of depriving us of historical memory. They will achieve nothing, we will put the squeeze on them,” BBC reported.

Kiev has strongly denied the Russian claim.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted that it was “a classic deliberate provocation”.

“RF [Russia] wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country,” he said.

Russia had previously reported some Ukrainian missile and drone strikes on Russian border areas, including the Bryansk region. But there have been no confirmed reports of Ukrainian ground forces infiltrating Russia.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “steps to destroy these terrorists are being taken”.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that FSB forces and regular troops were battling “Ukrainian nationalists” who had crossed into Russia, BBC reported.

20230302-205603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran says progress made in talks with Saudi Arabia

    Women burn headscarves as anti-hijab protests continue in Iran

    Russia relied far more on ‘dumb’ bombs than on precision-guided weapons

    Portugal registers highest Q1 GDP growth in EE