Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Naftali Bennett to discuss the Ukrainian situation.

Putin and Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli PM voiced his assessments of the situation regarding Ukraine and the ongoing negotiation process between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the Kremlin said in a brief statement.

The Russian President shared his views on the Moscow-Kiev peace talks and the development of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the same issue.

20220324-015405

