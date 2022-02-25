WORLD

Putin discusses Ukraine issue with state leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with leaders of several countries, the Kremlin has said.

Putin had a telephone conversation on Thursday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, explaining how the situation around Ukraine is evolving.

Raisi expressed understanding with respect to Russia’s security concerns caused by the destabilising actions of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Issues relating to the diplomatic efforts to preserve and fully implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program were reviewed, the Kremlin said, adding that it was noted that reaching a final agreement on the JCPOA would contribute to regional stability and security.

The Russian President also briefed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Moscow’s stance on the Ukraine issue.

“When discussing the situation, Putin outlined his fundamental assessments of Kiev’s aggressive actions against the civilian population of Donbas, as well as about Kiev’s many years of destructive policy aimed at breaking the Minsk agreements,” the Kremlin said.

Modi thanked the Russian President for the clarification and asked for assistance in ensuring the security of Indian citizens currently in Ukraine.

Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron also discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation.

According to the Kremlin, both sides had a “serious and frank” exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine.

The Kremlin added that the Russian President gave “comprehensive explanations of the reasons and circumstances for the decision to conduct a special military operation”.

Putin on Thursday authorised “a special military operation” in the Donbas region, and Ukraine confirmed that military targets across the country were under attack.

