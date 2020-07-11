Putin discusses Ukraine, Libya affairs with Security Council

Moscow, July 11 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin held an online conference with the country’s Security Council, mainly to discuss developments in Ukraine and Libya, the Kremlin said in a statement.

In particular, disappointment was expressed due to a lack of dynamics to resolve the crisis in the southeast of Ukraine, the statement on Friday said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The situation in Libya was touched upon with a focus on the lack of an alternative to a peaceful settlement in this country, it said.

The participants also discussed “the Balkan issue,” in the context of which they noted “the need to build all processes taking into account the fundamental UN Security Council 1244 resolution,” without providing details, it added.

Putin and the Security Council also discussed issues regarding the domestic Russian socio-economic agenda, the statement said.

–IANS

rt/