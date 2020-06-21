Putin doesn’t rules out another presidential run

Moscow, June 22 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he does not rule out the possibility of bidding for another presidential term if constitutional amendments are adopted.

“I have not decided anything for myself yet. I don’t exclude the possibility of this. If the constitution allows the opportunity, we will see,” Putin told a TV interview aired on Sunday.

“It is necessary to work, not to look for successors,” he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia will hold a referendum on a set of constitutional amendments on July 1, which, if passed, will enable Putin to participate in the 2024 presidential race.

