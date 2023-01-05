Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the development of energy cooperation and the situation in Ukraine during a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

The leaders discussed “issues of further expansion of trade and economic ties, primarily in the energy sector”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin.

Both sides noted the priority of the implementation of such strategically significant joint projects as the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey and the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, it added.

Putin and Erdogan also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Putin noted the destructive role of Western countries pumping Kiev with weapons and providing it with information on the situation on the ground and potential targets.

The Russian leader also confirmed Russia’s openness to a serious dialogue on Ukraine, provided that the Kiev authorities comply with the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements and respect the new “territorial realities”, according to the Kremlin.

20230106-005003