Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation to discuss the prospects of creating a gas hub in Turkey and the extension of the Black Sea grain export deal.

Erdogan supports the initiative proposed by Putin in October of establishing a major natural gas hub in Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin.

While Russia and Ukraine have agreed to prolong the deal on the export of grain and fertilizers from Black Sea ports for 120 days, Putin and Erdogan underscored the importance of implementing this package agreement comprehensively and completely, the statement said.

The leaders also noted the development of trade and economic ties between Russia and Turkey, and praised the steady implementation of joint projects, including those in the nuclear power industry, the statement said.

20221119-070402

