Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders addressed maritime security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, and the removal of the threat of mines in these waters, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin noted that Russia was ready to “facilitate the unhindered sea transit of goods” in coordination with the Turkish side, adding that this also applied to grain exports from Ukrainian ports, Xinhua news agency reported.

Given the current challenges on the global food market, Russia would be able to export the necessary volumes of fertilisers and agricultural products if Western sanctions were lifted, the Kremlin added.

THe Russian President and Erdogan also covered bilateral trade and economic ties as well as regional issues, the Kremlin said.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish presidential office, the Turkish President and Putin discussed Turkey’s security concerns for Syria and the Ukraine crisis, as well as Turkey-Russia relations.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey is ready for meeting with Russia, Ukraine, and the UN in Istanbul and to play a role in a possible observation mechanism if both sides agree on principle, the statement said.

20220531-023603