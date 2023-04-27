WORLD

Putin, Erdogan discuss ties, regional issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Turkey’s first nuclear power reactor built by Russia.

Turkey-Russia relations and regional issues were discussed during the phone talk, Erdogan’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The Turkish President thanked Putin for his contribution to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, where a ceremony for its first nuclear fuel delivery will be held on Thursday, the statement said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The two leaders discussed the developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and the work on the grain agreement, the statement said, adding that Erdogan and Putin talked about new “initiatives that could be worked on through the proposed working group”.

They also discussed the developments in Syria, Turkish President’s office said.

Putin also conveyed his best wishes to Erdogan for a speedy recovery after his stomach bug, according to Erdogan’s office.

20230428-024802

