Putin, EU leader discuss humanitarian issues in Ukraine: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed humanitarian issues in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin stressed in the phone conversation that the Russian military is taking all possible measures to save the lives of civilians, and the main threat comes from Ukraine’s nationalists, who “use the tactics of terrorists, hiding behind civilians,” the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin said that while Russian forces have declared a ceasefire several times to facilitate the evacuation of civilians along humanitarian corridors, Ukraine’s nationalists used violence to prevent civilians from leaving, according to the statement.

He called on the European Union to “make a real contribution to saving people’s lives, and to put pressure on the Kiev authorities and force them to respect humanitarian law”, the statement added.

