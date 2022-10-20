Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the training of the newly drafted personnel who will participate in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Military units and the newly mobilised forces were conducting joint combat training in preparation for missions during the special military operation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Putin watched practical exercises of the trainees to sharpen their tactical, firing, engineering and medical skills at the Western Military District training ground in the Ryazan region, the statement said.

On September 21, Putin signed a decree on a partial mobilisation in the country.

