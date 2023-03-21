TOP NEWSWORLD

Putin lauds Chinese peace plan for Ukraine

NewsWire
0
3

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Kremlin for official talks on Tuesday.

Speaking after the meeting alongside Xi, Putin lauded the 12-point peace roadmap for Ukraine recently floated by Beijing, RT reported.

“We believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are consonant with the Russian stance and can be taken as a foundation for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kiev. However, so far we have not observed such readiness on their part,” Putin stated, RT reported.

The two leaders met behind closed doors first, with a number of top officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu taking part in the negotiations on the Russian side.

The meeting was followed by another round of talks with expanded delegations, involving more government ministers and the heads of Russian state corporations, RT reported.

On Monday, Xi and Putin held almost five hours of informal talks behind closed doors.

President Xi’s visit is his first to Russia since the outbreak of the Moscow-Kiev conflict, and also his first foreign trip since securing an unprecedented third term as China’s head of state.

The two nations have reiterated their commitment to build a multipolar world and reinforce their relations, described as a “strategic partnership”. According to Xi, building closer ties with Russia is “a strategic choice China has made on the basis of its own fundamental interests and the prevailing trends of the world”, RT reported.

20230321-221005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Attack on Sonu Nigam: Cops book Shiv Sena MLA’s son

    NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit probes attack on Sikh taxi driver

    US probes reports of Sikh migrants’ turbans being confiscated at Mexico...

    Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu gets 2 months jail in election case