Putin, Macron discuss situation in Lebanon, Ukraine by phone

Moscow, Aug 13 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, discussing the situation in Lebanon, Ukraine and Belarus, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Putin and Macron discussed in detail the situation in the Republic of Lebanon, focusing on the steps taken by Russia and France to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in Lebanon after the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4,” the statement released on Wednesday said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Macron shared the impressions of his recent visit to Lebanon, as well as the results of a videoconference organised by France on August 9 to rally international aid for that country.

“During the exchange of views on internal political developments in Lebanon, the Russian side reaffirmed its position in support of the republic’s national unity and sovereignty,” said the statement.

The need to resolve any controversy via a process consisting of and led by the Lebanese, based on constructive dialogue and without external interference, was also underscored, it added.

The presidents also considered various aspects of the situation in Ukraine. They praised the additional ceasefire measures that were approved at the Minsk contact group meeting on July 22.

Putin reiterated the importance of strict fulfillment by Ukraine of its obligations concerning the political aspects of the Minsk Agreements. It was agreed to continue this joint work within the Normandy format.

The current situation in Belarus was also touched on, according to the statement.

–IANS

