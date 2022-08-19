WORLD

Putin, Macron discuss situation in Ukraine over phone

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin stressed that “the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian military” of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) creates the danger of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to vast radiation contamination, the statement added on Friday.

Ukraine and Russia have recently exchanged accusations over shellings on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is one of the largest atomic power complexes in Europe and generates a quarter of Ukraine’s total electricity, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the phone call, the Russian and the French President noted the importance of sending an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible to assess the real situation on the spot, the statement said.

The Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide IAEA inspectors with necessary assistance, it added.

Putin also briefed Macron on the implementation of the grain export deal signed in Istanbul in July, underlining that there are still obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilisers to world markets.

20220820-034403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Phillipines storm death toll rises to 121

    3 parties to enter coalition talks for next German govt

    Instant noodles prices in S.Korea grow at fastest pace in 13...

    Ruling coalition expected to win Japan Upper House election: Poll