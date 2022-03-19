WORLD

Putin, Macron discuss situation in Ukraine over phone

By NewsWire
17

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The Russian president on Friday explained that the country’s armed forces were doing everything possible to save civilian lives and open humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of the population, in response to concerns raised by the French leader.

The leaders also talked about the developments with regard to the ongoing peace negotiations, and discussed Russia’s approach toward possible agreements, Xinhua news agency reported.

The French leader expressed concern over the situation in Mariupol, and called for an immediate ceasefire, local media reported.

20220319-052002

