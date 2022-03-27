Russia will try to impose a “Korean” scenario on Ukraine and gather all the occupied territories into a single quasi-state entity, believes Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

“After their failures near Kiev and inability to overthrow Ukraine’s central government, Putin is already shifting his main operational directions – now it is the south and the east. He may be considering a ‘Korean’ scenario for Ukraine,” Budanov said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

He added that Putin will try to impose a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country. In fact, this is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine. After all, he is definitely not able to ‘swallow up’ the whole state, he added.

“The occupiers will try to unite the occupied territories into a single quasi-state entity that will oppose independent Ukraine. We are already seeing attempts to create ‘parallel’ authorities in the occupied territories and force people to reject the hryvnia (Ukrainian currency). They may want to use this scenario to bargain with at the international level,” Budanov added.

Budanov is convinced that the issue of establishing a land corridor to Crimea is still relevant for the Russian fascist regime. But the main problem complicating the implementation of this plan is unbreakable Mariupol, which is trying to stop the Russian occupying forces.

