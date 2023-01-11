WORLD

Putin, Raisi discuss bilateral cooperation, Syrian crisis in telephone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in Syria in a phone call.

The leaders stressed the need to further develop bilateral cooperation in all spheres, including through the implementation of “mutually beneficial” projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Putin and Raisi both welcomed the joint work carried out within the framework of the Astana process, which plays a key role in the Syrian settlement process, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Presidents agreed on the importance of continuing cooperation to normalise the situation in Syria and restore the country’s territorial integrity, according to the Kremlin.

