Putin says Russia to help safeguard Syria’s sovereignty

Moscow, July 22 (IANS) Russia will continue to help Syria protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in a congratulatory message to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I would like to confirm that Russia will continue to support Syria’s government and people in their efforts to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to ensure national security and post-war reconstruction,” Putin said in the message, Xinhua reported.

The Russian President added that through joint efforts, “terrorist forces on Syrian soil” will be defeated.

He also pledged to promote Russia-Syria relations, adding that it is in the “common interest” of the two countries to boost Russian-Syrian ties.

