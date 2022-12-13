WORLD

Putin scraps annual year-end news conference

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual year-end news conference will not take place for the first time in 10 years, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Peskov said that there won’t be a news conference before the New Year, “but we expect that the President will still find an opportunity to talk to (reporters), as he does regularly, including during his foreign visits”, the state-run TASS News Agency reported.

The Kremlin spokesman also did not give out a possible date of Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly, saying that “we will inform you in due time”.

In November, Peskov had said that the dates of Putin’s annual news conference and other major events would be known after the date of the address to the Federal Assembly was set.

Over the past 10 years, Putin’s annual press conferences in Moscow attended by dozens of journalists, both Russian and foreign, usually lassed for hours.

In June the Kremlin also postponed the President annual televised marathon phone-in with members of the public and did not set a new date for it.

20221213-091403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8th hearing on Jan 6 riots wraps up blaming Trump of...

    Yemeni leader urges regional organisations to make peace

    Israeli PM makes 1st official trip to UAE

    Bank of Mexico raises key interest rate again