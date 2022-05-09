WORLD

Putin ‘shocked’ to discover his gymnast lover is pregnant again

NewsWire
Russia President Vladimir Putin has been ‘shocked’ to discover his gymnast lover is pregnant again, sources have claimed, Daily Mail reported.

The Russian leader, 69, is said to have been in a secret relationship with Olympic gold medallist Alina Kabaeva, 38, since 2008.

It has been claimed that the couple already has two children together, which Putin has not publicly acknowledged, Daily Mail reported.

Now, Russian news channel General SVR Telegram, which is believed to be run by a former Kremlin intelligence officer, has claimed Kabaeva is pregnant again.

It claimed: “Putin found out his mistress is yet again pregnant — and by the looks of it this wasn’t planned. We have already reported that yesterday, Putin, according to eyewitnesses, looked depressed and somewhat aloof.

“This is understandable as yesterday Putin learned that his long-term cohabitant and mother of his children, Alina Kabaeva, was pregnant for another, or rather, apparently, an extraordinary time.”

The same news channel had previously made claims about Putin’s health problems which have also been heavily rumoured inside Russia, Daily Mail reported.

Putin and Kabaeva’s first son was born in secrecy in Switzerland amid huge security in 2015, according to a source linked to the obstetrician who was at the birth.

The second son was delivered in Moscow in 2019 with the same specialist flying to Russia for the birth, according to an investigation by Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung.

