WORLD

Putin signs decree on retaliatory visa measures against citizens from ‘unfriendly countries’

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree introducing visa restrictions for citizens from “unfriendly countries”, the Kremlin said.

It added that the decision was made in retaliation to “hostile measures” taken by the European Union (EU) against Russia’s warn in Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the decree, Russia will partially suspend its simplified visa agreements with EU member countries along with Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The Kremlin said that the decree also ordered the Foreign Ministry to impose individual entry restrictions on foreigners and stateless persons who commit hostile acts against Russia, its citizens or legal entities.

20220405-110012

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cambodia reverses travel ban on Omicron variant-hit African nations

    Most wanted terrorist in Pak killed in Afghanistan

    Italy’s new flag carrier to be fully operational by Oct

    12 nations pledge $413 mn for climate resilience at COP26