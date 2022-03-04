INDIA

Putin tells Scholz that Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ are using people, including foreigners, as human shields

By NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukrainian nationalists are using people, including foreigners, as human shields.

The press service of the Kremlin, in a statement, said: “It is emphasised that the main danger comes from neo-Nazi military formations that commit numerous war crimes using terrorist methods, placing strike weapons in residential areas, cynically hiding behind the civilian population.”

Separately, Putin stressed in a conversation that nationalists use foreign citizens as human shields, RT reported.

“In addition, in fact, more than 6,000 foreign citizens, mostly students, were taken hostage, who are used by the radicals as human shields. Attempts to leave the areas controlled by the Ukrainian security forces are suppressed with the help of weapons,” the statement said.

“Vladimir Putin outlined the Russian principled approaches in the context of conducting a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass, explained in detail its goals and objectives, which will certainly be implemented,” the statement added.

The President of Russia confirmed that Moscow is open to dialogue with all parties who want peace in Ukraine, but subject to the fulfilment of all Russian requirements.

20220304-223404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.