Putin tells Scholz that Ukrainian ‘nationalists’ are using people, including foreigners, as human shields

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukrainian nationalists are using people, including foreigners, as human shields.

The press service of the Kremlin, in a statement, said: “It is emphasised that the main danger comes from neo-Nazi military formations that commit numerous war crimes using terrorist methods, placing strike weapons in residential areas, cynically hiding behind the civilian population.”

Separately, Putin stressed in a conversation that nationalists use foreign citizens as human shields, RT reported.

“In addition, in fact, more than 6,000 foreign citizens, mostly students, were taken hostage, who are used by the radicals as human shields. Attempts to leave the areas controlled by the Ukrainian security forces are suppressed with the help of weapons,” the statement said.

“Vladimir Putin outlined the Russian principled approaches in the context of conducting a special military operation to protect the population of Donbass, explained in detail its goals and objectives, which will certainly be implemented,” the statement added.

The President of Russia confirmed that Moscow is open to dialogue with all parties who want peace in Ukraine, but subject to the fulfilment of all Russian requirements.

