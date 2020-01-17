Putin to attend Berlin Conference on Libya: Kremlin

Moscow, Jan 18 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed over the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel the Berlin Conference on Libya, which he plans to attend on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement on Friday, the participants at the Berlin event are expected to exchange views on resolving the Libyan crisis, including on the speedy cessation of hostilities, the reconciliation of warring parties and the launch of a broad political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), Xinhua reported.

Key agreements will be recorded in the final document of the conference, the statement said.

On Tuesday, the German government issued a statement saying that the conference will be joined by envoys from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Republic of the Congo, Italy, Egypt and Algeria. The UN, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League will also be represented.

The announcement was made after the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar left peace talks in Moscow without signing an agreement with Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

On Thursday, the German Foreign Ministry tweeted that Haftar is willing to participate in the Berlin conference.

On Friday, the Kremlin released on its website Haftar’s letter to Putin in which the LNA leader said he is ready to accept Putin’s invitation to visit Russia “to continue the dialogue that has begun.”

