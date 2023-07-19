INDIA

Putin to attend BRICS summit via video link: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the upcoming BRICS summit via a video link, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“President Putin has decided to participate in the BRICS summit in the format of a video conference call,” Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the Russian leader intends to fully participate in the event.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the summit in person, the spokesman said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The 15th BRICS Summit will take place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, with the theme of “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”.

