WORLD

Putin to deliver State of the Nation address today

NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his State of the Nation address on Tuesday, just three days before the first anniversary of Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Putin’s annual speech will also come a day after US President Joe Biden’s historic secret trip to Kiev, during which he reaffirmed his country’s support for Ukraine and promised new sanctions for Russia.

The address to the Federal Assembly will take place at the Gostiny Dvor venue in Moscow at noon (about 2.30 p.m. IST), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The last time Putin delivered his address to Parliament was in April 2021 which was an hour and 19 minutes long, reports TASS News Agency.

In 2018, the speech was the longest and took an hour 55 minutes.

In 2004 and 2005, Putin delivered his shortest speeches of 48 minutes each.

The Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Sunday that although the key points of the scheduled address have not been disclosed, the President will make one of the main emphases on the “current situation” on issues related to the “special military operation” — Russia’s term for the Ukraine invasion — to economy and social problems.

“Everyone is waiting for the address, hoping to hear the assessment of the affairs, the assessment of the special military operation, the assessment of the international situation and the President’s vision of how we manage it and how we will develop in the future,” TASS News Agency quoted Peskov as saying.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin decided to invite only Russian reporters and journalists from “friendly countries”.

“Foreign reporters from unfriendly states have not been accredited, but they will be able to work by watching the live broadcast on a TV channel of their choosing,” the spokesman added.

20230221-125402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Islamist militants occupy part of Philippines market

    All England Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri reach semis, make history (Ld)

    Russia to enlarge armed forces by 137,000 soldiers

    Japan to release oil reserves to reduce prices