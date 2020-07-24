Putin, Trump discuss strategic stability, arms control

Moscow, July 24 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, discussing issues of strategic stability and arms control, the Kremlin.

“Issues related to strategic stability and arms control were thoroughly discussed, with consideration of the special responsibility of Russia and the United States for maintaining international peace and security,” it said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In this context, the urgency of bilateral consultations on these issues was confirmed, including with regard to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, it added.

The importance of holding a Russia-initiated summit of United Nations Security Council permanent members in the near future was noted, according to the statement.

Putin and Trump also touched upon the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, bilateral economic relations, and the fight against coronavirus.

–IANS

