SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Putin views Pakistan as ‘key partner in South Asia’

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received a special message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who views Islamabad as Moscows key partner in South Asia and the Islamic world, reiterating his countrys keen interest in deepening bilateral relationship as well as increasing trade and investment between the two sides.

The message was delivered by the visiting Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who called on the Prime Minister in Lahore, The Express Tribune reported.

Shulginov is leading a Russian delegation for the 8th Round of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed the purchase of petroleum products from Russia on discounted rates, besides mulling over the supply of oil and gas from Russia to Pakistan on a long-term basis as well as reviewing the gas pipeline project, The Express Tribune reported.

Through the special message, the Russian Minister conveyed that President Putin referred to “Pakistan as Russia’s important partner in South Asia and the Islamic World (and) reiterated Russia’s strong interest to deepen the bilateral relationship”.

Welcoming the delegation, Sharif highlighted the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Russia.

The Prime Minister recalled his meeting with Putin in Samarkand in September last year and said that the meeting had reached important decisions to further strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations, The Express Tribune reported.

20230120-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India commits itself again to BRICS agenda

    PCB to donate gate proceeds from Pakistan’s first T20I against England...

    Angry protesters set fire to Sri Lanka PM’s private house

    B’desh bans entry of travellers from Nepal