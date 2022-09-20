WORLD

Putin willing to end war in Ukraine, claims Erdogan

NewsWire
0
0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he believes the Russian President is seeking an end to the war he began in Ukraine, and that a “significant step” will be made, media reports said.

Erdogan said his impression from his recent talks with Vladimir Putin is that the Russian leader wants to “end this as soon as possible”, BBC reported.

With Ukraine recapturing swathes of its territory this month, the Turkish leader indicated that things are “quite problematic” for Russia.

Erdogan spoke of having “very extensive discussions” with Putin at a summit in Uzbekistan last week.

In an interview, the Turkish leader said he gained the impression that the Russian President wants a speedy end to the war.

“He is actually showing me that he’s willing to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan said, adding, “That was my impression, because the way things are going right now are quite problematic,” BBC reported.

He also said 200 “hostages” would soon be exchanged between the two sides. Erdogan gave no further detail of who all would be included in such a prisoner swap.

Erdogan has repeatedly sought to mediate during the war, promoting a “balanced” stance for Nato member Turkey, while opposing Western sanctions on Russia.

He helped the UN mediate a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine and said last week that he is trying to organise direct ceasefire talks.

Meanwhile, two months after Russian forces seized control over the entire eastern region of Luhansk, Ukraine has reclaimed part of the territory.

Luhansk’s Ukrainian leader Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces have retreated from the village of Bilohorivka – but are doing all they could to dig in elsewhere, BBC reported.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said “the occupiers are clearly in panic”.

20220920-183403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    15 civilians injured in Baghdad bomb blast

    10 Al-Qaida members escape from prison in Yemen

    Russian, Serbian Presidents vow to strengthen ties

    US operation kills 13 in Syria’s Idlib: War monitor