Putin-Zelensky meeting possible only after treaty ready: Kremlin

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is possible only after a peace treaty is ready, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Nothing has changed for us. We do not reject the possibility of such a meeting for our President,” Peskov told a daily briefing on Tuesday.

“But we repeat once again that such a meeting is possible only after the text of the document is agreed upon,” he added.

Moscow and Kiev have conducted several rounds of negotiations aimed at finalising a treaty to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

20220406-051402

