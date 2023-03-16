India U-17 women’s national team head coach P.V Priya on Thursday announced a 20-member squad that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship starting on March 20.
The tournament will be held in collaboration with UEFA.
The India U-17 team has been in a training camp in Indore, preparing for the tournament, for the past two months. The team played two friendlies against Jordan in February, winning both games in an emphatic fashion (7-0 and 6-0).
The tournament will be played in a single game round robin format with five teams participating in it – India, hosts Bangladesh, defending champions Nepal, Bhutan and Russia.
India will play the opener against defending champions Nepal on March 20.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Shreya Sharma
Defenders: Heena Khatun, Thoi Thoi Devi Yendrenbam, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Vikshit Bara, Nishima Kumari, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam
Midfielders: Menaka Devi Lourembam, Shilji Shaji, Babita Kumari, Shaulina Dang, Shivani Toppo, Shibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Lalita Boypai, Ribahunshisha Kharshiing
Forwards: Pooja, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney
Schedule:
March 20: Nepal vs India
March 24: India vs Bangladesh
March 26: India vs Bhutan
March 28: Russia vs India
