INDIASPORTS

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders knock out Calicut Heroes to book berth in final

NewsWire
0
0

Ahmedabad Defenders stunned the Calicut Heroes in the second semifinal of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) with a 17-15, 9-15, 17-15, 15-11 win at the Regional Sports Centre, here on Saturday. Ahmedabad Defenders will now face off against the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the final on Sunday. Angamuthu was named the player of the match.

Falah, who has replaced Matt Hilling in the Calicut squad, made his presence felt straightaway earning the first point. With skipper Muthusamy Appavu setting up his attackers, especially Angamuthu, with perfect passes, Ahmedabad remained on the toes of the opposition.

Just when it looked Nandagopal might edge Ahmedabad ahead, Jerome Vinith came to the party and broke down Calicut’s defence. But Ahmedabad maintained their composure, and with Danial making a difference from the middle, the Defenders pushed themselves ahead in the match.

Jerome duped Ahmedabad with a soft serve and earned two points to create an opening for Calicut. Sandoval put a monster block on LM Manoj as Calicut put pressure on Ahmedabad. Falah turned the tables from the service line and Calicut levelled the playing field.

Fast and furious spikes from Falah kept Calicut in control, as Mohan led the Heroes as the playmaker. But attacks from Santhosh kept Ahmedabad in good spirits and closed down the gap. Danial kept tricking Calicut’s defence with smart drop shots, and with Calicut making one error too many, Ahmedabad took control of the match.

Manoj started making an impact late in the game and suddenly Calicut found themselves completely on the back foot. Angamuthu kept earning points for Ahmedabad with attacking play, while Sandoval’s blocks remained futile. With the Defenders winning back-to-back super points, Ahmedabad sealed the win to earn themselves a ticket to the final.

20230304-234803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GB Pant University of Agri & Tech signs MoU for research...

    Former India U-19 star Unmukt Chand suffers serious eye injury; says...

    IPL 2022: Gujarat skipper Pandya backs his decision to bat first...

    Venkaiah Naidu flags off Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021