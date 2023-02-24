INDIASPORTS

PVL 2023: Calicut Heroes shut down doors on Chennai Blitz with big win

NewsWire
0
0

Calicut Heroes knocked out Chennai Blitz with a 13-15, 15-8, 15-14, 15-13, 8-15 win in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Regional Sports Centre, here on Friday.

Both Calicut and Chennai got off to a jittery start, making unforced errors.

Jerome Vinith, who was named the Player of the Match for his solid performance, tested Chennai’s defence with hard spikes.

After Naveen Raja Jacob’s swings were blocked, Akhin G.S took control in the middle. Mohan Ukkrapandian and Jerome’s combination play from the middle gave the Heroes some respite. But a sensational review call followed by Akhin’s spike edged Chennai in front. Akhin kept hitting sharp angles with his over-the-shoulder shots to trouble Calicut. Jerome switched positions and started showcasing his diversity.

Calicut started winning one-on-one battles between blockers. A communication error between Jobin Varghese and Blitz’s back line hurt Chennai and Calicut found an opening.

A change in strategy for Chennai started working as Ramanathan and Riyaz made hard spikes from opposite ends. But Mohan-led three-man block found a way to stop the duo. Chennai sent Moyo to the middle and he started threatening from the service line. But Ashwin and Sandoval combined to make attacking moves and Calicut maintained their hold.

Jerome, with his long spikes, kept making things hard for Chennai’s defence, while Calicut libero Praba kept making tremendous dives to stitch beautiful passes. Calicut held their nerves despite Moyo’s threatening presence and won the match, knocking out Chennai Blitz.

Calicut Heroes will be up against Kochi Blue Spikers at the Regional Sports Centre, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on the second day of the Kochi leg of the Prime Volleyball League on Saturday.

20230224-213402

