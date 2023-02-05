INDIASPORTS

PVL 2023: Season one runner-up Ahmedabad Defenders eye strong start vs Hyderabad Black Hawks

NewsWire
0
0

The stage is set for another thrilling encounter in the Prime Volleyball League Season 2 as last season’s runners-up, Ahmedabad Defenders take on formidable Hyderabad Black Hawks, with both teams eager to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Both the Ahmedabad Defenders and Hyderabad Black Hawks are among the stronger sides in the league and will be looking to put in a dominant performance and assert themselves from the outset in the match that will be played at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here.

The winner of the match will be able to build the momentum that has proven crucial in this league so far. The tension and excitement levels are high as fans eagerly await this blockbuster clash.

Angamuthu Ramaswamy, one of the more experienced players in the Ahmedabad set-up, shared his thoughts ahead of the game. He is hopeful that this campaign will see them go one step further and bring home the coveted trophy.

“Last year, it was tough for us to come so close, hopefully, this year we will get the trophy,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Sunday.

For the most part, Ahmedabad have retained their squad composition. Angamuthu said, “The coaches want us to use this to our advantage, we already have the coordination with each other and hopefully we can use it to start strong.”

Guru Prasanth, captain of the Hyderabad Black Hawks who also has the enviable reputation of being a match-winner, is expecting a hard-fought clash between the two sides. He said, “Ahmedabad are a very good team as we saw last season, their teamwork is one of their core strengths. However, we have drawn up a few strategies and we only need to execute them.”

Guru Prasanth also commended the coach of the Black Hawks, Tom Joseph for creating a great environment within the team, which comprises a healthy mix of retained players and new signings. This environment has fermented a lot of confidence within the unit. “He always asks us to play freely, to play our hearts out and not get bogged down by the pressure. This allows us to go out and express ourselves on the court,” he added.

Fans are in for a treat as the match promises to be an action-packed affair filled with top-notch volleyball skills and edge-of-the-seat moments. As seen in the previous two encounters of the Bengaluru leg, the presence of fans in the stadium makes for an electric atmosphere.

20230205-164201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TTP tells Pak govt it wants political office in 3rd country

    Outrageous, man with surgical gloves feels entire body, yet got off...

    Mamata approaches EC demanding recounting in Nandigram

    Endless celebrity posts fill users’ main feed, Facebook fixes bug