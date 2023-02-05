The stage is set for another thrilling encounter in the Prime Volleyball League Season 2 as last season’s runners-up, Ahmedabad Defenders take on formidable Hyderabad Black Hawks, with both teams eager to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Both the Ahmedabad Defenders and Hyderabad Black Hawks are among the stronger sides in the league and will be looking to put in a dominant performance and assert themselves from the outset in the match that will be played at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here.

The winner of the match will be able to build the momentum that has proven crucial in this league so far. The tension and excitement levels are high as fans eagerly await this blockbuster clash.

Angamuthu Ramaswamy, one of the more experienced players in the Ahmedabad set-up, shared his thoughts ahead of the game. He is hopeful that this campaign will see them go one step further and bring home the coveted trophy.

“Last year, it was tough for us to come so close, hopefully, this year we will get the trophy,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Sunday.

For the most part, Ahmedabad have retained their squad composition. Angamuthu said, “The coaches want us to use this to our advantage, we already have the coordination with each other and hopefully we can use it to start strong.”

Guru Prasanth, captain of the Hyderabad Black Hawks who also has the enviable reputation of being a match-winner, is expecting a hard-fought clash between the two sides. He said, “Ahmedabad are a very good team as we saw last season, their teamwork is one of their core strengths. However, we have drawn up a few strategies and we only need to execute them.”

Guru Prasanth also commended the coach of the Black Hawks, Tom Joseph for creating a great environment within the team, which comprises a healthy mix of retained players and new signings. This environment has fermented a lot of confidence within the unit. “He always asks us to play freely, to play our hearts out and not get bogged down by the pressure. This allows us to go out and express ourselves on the court,” he added.

Fans are in for a treat as the match promises to be an action-packed affair filled with top-notch volleyball skills and edge-of-the-seat moments. As seen in the previous two encounters of the Bengaluru leg, the presence of fans in the stadium makes for an electric atmosphere.

