PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Bengaluru Torpedoes, who are all geared up for their last league engagement against Calicut Heroes, find themselves in a must-win situation to advance to the knock-out stage of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

The match to be held at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Tuesday, is poised to be an exciting affair as the fifth-placed Bengaluru side who are currently at 6 points from as many games, need to win preferably 5-0 to get to nine points and secure their spot in the play-off stage.

Their opponents who are currently in the third position with eight points will also be looking to cement their position in the last four.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes, led by the mercurial Pankaj Sharma have been working hard in the off-days to prepare for this crucial match.The team boasts a roster of talented athletes who have been putting in extra hours of practice to ensure they are in top form for this match.

“The break of six days has given us the much-needed time to prepare for our last match in the league. We know that we need to win this match to keep our playoff hopes alive, and we are determined to give it our all on the court,” said the captain.

On the other hand, the Calicut Heroes who lost to Kochi Blue in their previous match will be looking to regain their winning form. However, the visitors who have a roster of talented players and coached by double Olympic champion David Lee are no pushovers.

The match promises to be an intense and competitive one, with both teams eager to come out on top.

