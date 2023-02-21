SPORTS

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

NewsWire
0
0

Hyderabad Black Hawks came from behind to beat the Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-13, 14-15, 9-15, 15-10, 15-12 in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, here on Tuesday.

SV Guru Prashanth was named Player of the match.

With Trent O’Dea leading defence, Hyderabad began strongly. As Trent kept blocking Tsvetanov, skipper Pankaj Sharma and Ibin Jose took Bengaluru’s attacking responsibilities and made important spikes from zone 4. When Lal Sujan started setting up Hyderabad attackers for spikes, the topsy-turvy contest turned even more unpredictable.

Sujan started running the show from the middle and started involving his captain Guru Prashanth in attacks and Hyderabad took control. Sethu TR’s serves kept rattling Hyderabad and Bengaluru found an opening. With Jose’s attacks, Bengaluru levelled the playing field.

Guru started testing Bengaluru’s defence with hard spikes. As Tsvetanov struggled to create an impact, Ibin’s responsibilities increased. As Mujeeb made his presence felt from the service line, and Alireza Abalooch began making spikes, the tables turned and the Torpedoes took charge.

Changing strategies, Hyderabad sent Carlos Zamora in the middle to add an additional attacker in the mix, taking the pressure off Guru. With unforced errors on consecutive super points, Bengaluru opened the door for Hyderabad to get back into the match again.

Tsvetanov came to the party in the do-or-die final set and started testing Bengaluru’s defence from zone 4. As the nervy thriller went right down to the wire, Guru kept the Black Hawks in the hunt and John Joseph closed out the match with powerful blocks and Hyderabad won the five-set thriller.

20230221-213003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PKL: Haryana Steelers go down 39-42 against Patna Pirates

    IND vs SA: Pant becomes fastest Indian keeper to reach 100...

    Shimron Hetmyer indicates he is back in Rajasthan Royals camp

    BCCI announces Rs 1cr award for Chopra, Rs 1.25cr for hockey...