Star playmaker Jerome Vinith is an important asset for the Calicut Heroes but the player admitted that he was a little nervous ahead of their first match of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) season 2.

In their first match against Mumbai Meteors, Calicut Heroes were stunned by the Prime Volleyball League debutants in the opening set. The Calicut Heroes came back to stage a rousing win however it was made possible after the players decided to shrug off the nervousness.

“In our mind, we knew we had good potential. We had already prepared and we had worked hard on every position be it block defense or service. So the only thing was one to get out from the heart get out from the body the nervousness. So after the one or two good actions, we came back in the match as everyone got the rhythm back,” Jerome Vinith told IANS.

Calicut Heroes went on to win the remaining sets with ease and clinched an important victory. Jerome Vinith said players were nervous ahead of the first game but as the game went ahead, the team got into the groove.

“Our players are very happy to win the first match for the second season. It’s a good start. We are happy,” he said

“Yeah, we already talked about it in some meetings. Everybody had some nervousness as it was the first match and absolutely we were nervous but we went there with the flow. When we lost the first set, we said to each other, what is gone is gone, we must look forward to the upcoming sets,” Jerome Vinith added.

Calicut Heroes are set to face off against the young and dynamic Hyderabad Black Hawks led by SV Guru Prashanth, who have won one of their two games. But Jerome isn’t under any pressure ahead of the match.

“We know each and every player. Indian players, also know each and every one. But we don’t predict the players like who is going to take the first pass and so many communication mistakes are there. But once we were settled our players performed very well,” Jerome signed off.

