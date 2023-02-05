INDIASPORTS

PVL: Super Serve came at the right time, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

Defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts started their campaign in the Prime Volleyball League season 2 defeating Bengaluru Torpedoes in three straight sets with a score line of 15-11, 15-11, 15-14, 10-15, 14-15, here at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Kolkata Thunderbolts’ captain Ashwal Rai who was fantastic block gave the team two crucial points and then with his Super Serve gave the team lead, which helped them secure the first set was ecstatic after the team won.

Speaking about his Super Serve, he said, “This was the first Super Serve I did in the match and I am grateful that it helped the team. It came at the right time.” The captain also spoke about how being the defending champions is not affecting him much. He said, “Yes, we are the defending champions but that doesn’t add any pressure on my performance. My focus is on this season and lift that trophy again.”

Deepesh Sinha, who with his two consecutive spikes brought his team back in control in the second set with Kolkata Thunderbolts taking a 2-0 lead in the match, winning the set 15-11 was happy how the team performed.

He said, “Winning the first match sets the tone for the entire league. The team played really well and never gave up. We were only focused on today’s game and giving our hundred per cent. At one point of time, it was neck and neck, but we always believed in our game and knew that if we don’t panic and just perform, result will be in our favour.”

Sumedh Patodia, the team director of Kolkata Thunderbolts also spoke about the positive start. He said, “It’s always good to start the tournament on a positive note. The team played exceptionally well and I hope we can carry the same winning mentality and the momentum in our next games.”

