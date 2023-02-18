SPORTS

PVL: Superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s presence adds glamour to volleyball match in Hyderabad

Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda attended the Prime Volleyball League match between Chennai Blitz and the home team Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ star, who is a co-owner of the volleyball franchise, spoke on his reasons for association with the Black Hawks’ – and talked about his love for the sport.

“I love volleyball and I love Hyderabad. This league is going to be one of the most-watched leagues in the country. It is going to be a massive source of entertainment. It will have a loyal following. It seemed like a smart business decision. And my love for the city and love for the sport made me do it,” Vijay said.

“What I love about volleyball is it’s super aggressive. It involves smashes, the dives. It’s a very quick-moving game. Every five minutes there are turns and changes. In school, we all really idolised the attackers. It’s a really cool game to follow and one of the biggest sports to follow in the world,” he added.

Predicting the future of the league, Vijay said: “Prime Volleyball League is going to be one of the biggest leagues of volleyball across the world in terms of audience and in terms of players.”

