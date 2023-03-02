Iran-based Danial Moatazedi, who plays as a middle-blocker for the Ahmedabad Defenders franchise in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) has been in the spotlight for his superb all-round performance in the league.

“The team is so good and it is my honor to play with them. It’s just perfect. We are like a family and support each other no matter what. Dakshina ji has taught me to keep my calm in every situation no matter how bad it is. He trusts me a lot and I just want to play good volleyball for him and for the team,” said Moatazedi about his experience playing for Ahmedabad Defenders under the guidance of head coach Dakshinamurthi.

The 32-year-old, who hails from the Kurdish community of Kherameh, located West of Iran, has been living in Tehran alone for the last 14 years.

Interestingly, Danial has been a sportsperson for nearly 23 years now. The Iranian started first with swimming, following it up with gymnastics and then kickboxing. He has been playing volleyball for the last 14 years.

“I was 17 at the time when my sister, who is a volleyball coach asked me why don’t I give volleyball a try because of my height. The first time I stepped onto the court, it was the first love for me. I fell in love with the game and the affair continues till date,” he said.

The Ahmedabad Defenders star feels quite a close connection with his family. They were surprised when they found out about his travels to India to play volleyball.

“I have played in several countries. When I told my family that I am going to India to play in the Prime Volleyball League, they didn’t believe me at first. They answered, “really”?” But the level of competition has surprised all of us,” Danial said.

Danial lost his mother 7 years ago and he says he plays the sport for her.

“I play for her. I believe she is always watching me play. I wish she was here to see my game. I am sure she would have loved watching me play. I play volleyball to make my mother proud,” he said.

“I have been playing volleyball for the last 14 years now. Volleyball comes close to life for me. When things do not go in your favour, you are sad but bad times are not meant to last forever. Good times do come, and then you celebrate. Same goes with volleyball,” Danial added.

The Iranian also spoke about how popular the sport is in his country.

“Volleyball is the second most loved sport in Iran after Kabaddi. We have some good players,” he revealed.

In his free time, he likes to travel and go horse-riding. Currently in India, Danial has been enjoying sightseeing across prominent locations of Southern parts of the country. Though, for Danial, the Indian food is a tad bit spicy.

“This is my first time in India. It’s a new experience for me. India is the most beautiful country I have ever seen. I know you have a lot of spicy food here but my body doesn’t accept spicy food,” he said.

Talking about the potential that Indian players have, the middle-blocker heaped praises on the league and the players.

“I see a lot of talented players in India who have a lot of potential to go places. The league is a fantastic platform for players to showcase their skills on a global level. I am sure that going forward, volleyball will become famous and more and more fans will turn up to see the games,” he concluded.

