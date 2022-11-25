PVR Cinemas, one of the premium cinema exhibition companies in the country, has opened its first 12-screen superplex at Lulu Mall in the state capital.

The cinemas will commence operations from December 5.

By the end of this fiscal, the company plans to add 70 more screens across the country.

The 12-screen superplex was inagurated on Thursday evening in the presence of Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited and Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International along with senior officials of PVR Limited.

This will be PVR’s fourth superplex format in the country after New Delhi, Bengaluru and Noida.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas has augmented its presence in the city of Thiruvananthapuram with 14 screens across two properties and consolidated its foothold in Kerala with 27 screens in four properties and 311 screens across 50 properties in South.

The 12-screen property at Lulu Mall, here is an innovative excellence, hosting international formats like IMAX and 4DX, 2 of PVR’s luxury formats, LUXE intended for an audience segment that desires a great and exclusive experience.

The Lulu property has a seating capacity of 1,739 audiences and is the first superplex in state of Kerala equipped with plush recliner seats for enhanced comfort and 2K RGB+ Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp and bright images.

In addition, the audis are equipped with advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive audio and Next-Gen 3D technology.Each element in the multi-format auditoriums is designed to create a powerful impact to make the movie-going experience truly extra-large.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, they are delighted to partner with The LuLu Group once again in Kerala as they look forward to presenting a superlative movie going experience to our patrons.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first superplex cinema in Kerala and it is the evolving demand from audiences that keeps us assertive for bringing innovative global standards of cinematic experience to every part of the country. With a strong upcoming film line up and a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs, we are confident that movie buffs will enjoy our home-grown format and recognize our efforts,” said Ajay.

Yusuff Ali said they have always believed in setting new benchmarks, and this new PVR Superplex with IMAX will further strengthen our position as the top leisure destination for the residents and tourists in the capital city.

“PVR will be with us wherever we open our malls in the country,” said Ali.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, told IANS that 70 more screens will be opened across the country before the end of this fiscal.

“People have started to come back as in the post pandemic period we are doing well and South India is the best with 50 per cent capacity, while to break even we need 17 to 20 per cent capacity. We have drawn up plans to see around 100 screens every year in the coming years. We work on a lease model and we do not own properties,” said Sanjeev.

He, however, ruled out entering the production arena or co- production, but said they distribute for other people.

“If things work out, we will partner with Lulu Malls outside India also,” added Sanjeev.

