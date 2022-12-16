INDIA

Pvt member resolution in RS to urge Centre to formulate Population Control Act

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Friday will bring the private members resolution in the Rajya Sabha to urge the Central government to formulate the Population Control Act.

The resolution says, “Formulate a stringent population control policy to check the

mammoth growth of population, and make stringent and uniform population control laws to overcome the crisis that arisen due to the rise in population.”

In his argument, he says that the population, which produces, distributes and consumes goods and services, is an invaluable asset for a nation as it is a means to an end, i.e., the economic development of a country, due to the unprecedented rise in the population of the country in the past decades, a dreadful condition is arising on account of gross imbalance between available resources and overall development and services.

Further the notice says no government can succeed in providing necessary resources and

services at the same pace at which the population is growing and more than 70 years have passed since the country got its independence, but we have not been successful in providing potable water, healthcare facilities, food, housing, means of employment, electricity, etc., to the citizens as per the need due to the root cause of fast growing population.

