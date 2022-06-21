PwC India on Tuesday announced to acquire Venerate Solutions, a Salesforce consulting firms in India, for an undisclosed sum.

Venerate and its team of consultants and developers will integrate with PwC India’s Salesforce practice post the acquisition, as PwC invests in the area of digital transformation and strategic alliances.

“Venerate will augment our Salesforce consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby bolstering our ambitions as a community of problem solvers,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India.

Founded in 2016 in Bengaluru, Venerate builds and deploys cutting-edge customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds including Financial Services Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Vlocity Industry Cloud and various integration tools.

These solutions help organisations reimagine the customer experience, seamlessly ramp up sales and support their growth journeys.

Partho Bhattacharya, CEO, Venerate and Biswanath Bhattacharya, Founder and Director, believe that “Venerate’s strengths combined with PwC India’s extensive reach will provide tremendous opportunities, both for clients and talent alike”.

“This acquisition marks the beginning of the inorganic growth aspirations of the

advisory business in India. More such opportunities are being actively evaluated in the cyber, ESG, cloud and analytics domain,” informed Arnab Basu, Leader- Advisory, PwC India.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming few weeks, subject to approvals.

