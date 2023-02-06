Amid the layoff season, global consultancy firm PwC on Monday said that it will add 30,000 new jobs in India in the next five years.

The company currently has a workforce of over 50,000 people in the country.

Towards achieving this, PwC India and PwC US have entered a joint venture in India to accelerate growth, expand client relationships and enhance quality.

As a part of its new global strategy, The New Equation launched in 2021, the firm announced its commitment to furthering the country’s economic development, harnessing the potential of the domestic market and creating more opportunities for society at large.

In 2022 alone, PwC India opened three new offices in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, and Noida to focus on hiring local, highly skilled talent.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, said that the company is committed to playing a meaningful role in India’s growth story.

“Our new venture is just one step forward in this direction and will further attempt to harness India’s vast demographic dividend,” he added.

Tim Ryan, Chair and Senior Partner, PwC US, said that the enhanced collaboration between PwC India and PwC US will further accelerate the “growth of our global talent footprint and help deliver greater value to our clients”.

20230206-195004