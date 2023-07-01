Delhi PWD Minister Atishi inspected five subways in the national capital on Saturday and said that the conditions have improved following an ultimatum given to the department last month.

She, however, said that there is still room for further improvement.

The Delhi government had recently given an ultimatum to the department to fix all maintenance issues across subways in Delhi. The inspection by the minister came upon the completion of one month.

Atishi inspected five subways in South Delhi, including those in Masjid Moth, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, and Lajpat Nagar Metro Station.

During the inspection, she found that compared to before, the subways were clean and well-maintained. Sufficient lighting were arranged to ensure women’s safety, security guards were deployed, and new lights and convex mirrors were installed. Besides, the drainage system were improved across the five subways.

Atishi said that the department had been working to improve the conditions of subways across Delhi in recent days, but that there is still room for further improvement.

She directed officials to focus on making the current situation of the subways even better.

“We are working diligently towards not only making our subways better but also ensuring their safety from a women’s security perspective. In the coming days, further improvements and facilities will be ensured in this regard,” she said.

