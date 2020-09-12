‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ actor Sunny Singh opens up on being a foodie

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Sunny Singh admits being a foodie, and says the lockdown period let him gorge on a spread of mouth-watering dishes his mom has been preparing.

“Ever since lockdown began, I’ve been enjoying a lot of savouries from my mother’s kitchen and I love all that she cooks. She would always cook something new everyday, and since we had no shoots or schedules to follow, I enjoyed feasting on all of it. Later on, to balance it out, I’d workout,” said the actor, who has featured in films such as “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

“I really like it when my mother cooks at home, especially when she’s cooking a cheat meal. I remember her tasty, homemade samosas a couple of days back on my cheat day. I also love parathas, and in general whatever she cooks. I also love homemade mithai, and when it is made I lose count of how many pieces I’ve had!” added Sunny, who was last seen in the rom-com “Jai Mummy Di” earlier this year.

–IANS

