‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan…’ is about the rollercoaster fate of two couples

TV actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav opened up about their characters in the upcoming show ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’.

It is a story of two very different personalities — Ravi Randhawa, played by Fahmaan, and Pratiksha, essayed by Kritika. Fellow cast member Gurpreet Bedi is seen as Ravi’s childhood friend, Keerti Sachdeva, and Akash Jagga plays IPS aspirant Malhar Thakur, who is all set to marry Pratiksha.

Known for his role in the popular show ‘Imlie’, Fahmaan, talking about his character Ravi Randhawa, said : “Ravi Randhawa is a Chandigarh-based business tycoon at the peak of his career. With destiny bringing a major twist in his life, everyone will soon realise that there is more than what meets the eye about Ravi.”

The love of his life is Keerti Sachdeva, an NGO volunteer.

Pratiksha Parekh is a school-teacher who enjoys the little things in life; her fiancé Malhar is an IPS aspirant who is a selfish and cunning opportunist.

The story takes a twist when the two couples meet each other and their lives change in a way they never anticipated.

‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ actress Kritika, who plays Pratiksha, said: “What makes ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii’ special for me is that my role gives me the opportunity to play my kindred spirit. Among other things, I’m learning to be strong like Pratiksha.

“She is a simple woman caught in extraordinary situations, unaware of what’s written in her fate, and how her life is about to change completely. I cannot wait for this captivating tale to unfold before the viewers, who will see the part fate plays in bringing people together.”

The show will premiere on November 28 on Colors.

