Pyongyang defends patriotism on Korean War’s 70th anniversary

Seoul, June 25 (IANS) North Korea on Thursday reiterated the importance of patriotism, defending the regime and its ideas on the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War (1950-1953).

At a time of heightened tension with Seoul over the anti-Pyongyang leaflets from South Korea being sent by balloon across the border, on Thursday, the North Korean daily Rodong Sinmun published a series of articles defending the regime, reports Efe news.

One article said that the spirit of patriotism was the eternal soul of Juche ideology and a weapon of victory and added that the class consciousness in the country was not innate or inherited and emphasized on the need of education of the youth.

It further said that when the coming generations continue to carry the spirit of patriotism in their souls and blood, socialism is accelerated and the nation is safe.

The North Korean daily also warned of the dangers of the foreign culture adaptation by the youth as it would lead to cultural and ideological infiltration of the imperialists.

It spoke about the need to show loyalty and trust toward the leader and said that the North Korean public as well as its military were filled with fierce determination to tackle the obstacle in th country’s progress.

The article further said that several decades had passed since the end of the Korean War, but its dangers have never been overcome and said that the country continued to prepare militarily in the face of potential conflicts with hostile forces which continue to play with means to crush the North.

It also said that according to the experiences of the war one must be completely prepared for the fight, and keep a close eye on the enemy’s maneuvers and protect the country’s sky, land, and sea.

The Korean War began on the morning of June 25, 1950 after North Korean troops led by Kim Il-sung crossed the 38th parallel to invade the South Korean territory.

After the entry of the UnN Command in the conflict, led by Washington, along with the Chinese People’s volunteers, to support Seoul and Pyongyang respectively, the conflict went on for more than three years and left more than 2.5 million civilians dead on both sides of the border.

The conflict ended with an armistice that ended hostilities in the war in 1953 but was never replaced with a formal peace treaty which was expected to be carried out following the 2018 thaw in the inter-Korean relations.

–IANS

ksk/