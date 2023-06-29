WORLD

Pyongyang renovates N.Korea-China friendship tower

NewsWire
0
0

North Korea has completed the renovation of a tower symbolising its friendship with China as the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War approaches, Pyongyang’s state media said on Thursday.

A ceremony marking the completion of the project, which was carried out upon North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s order, took place in Pyongyang on Wednesday, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The event came as the North has been seeking to boost ties with China, its traditional ally and economic benefactor, amid global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs, and stalled denuclearisation talks with the US, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Participants, including Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the standing committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly, and Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun, highlighted their history of friendship and vowed to bolster this relationship going forward.

The Korean War armistice was signed July 27, 1953, a little over three years after tank-led North Korean troops invaded South Korea.

The US and 20 other allied countries fought on the side of South Korea under the UN flag.

Calling the conflict the Great Fatherland Liberation War, North Korea has designated the anniversary as Victory Day.

2023062931137

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail lead South Africa’s nine-wicket thrashing of Ireland

    UN sends relief chief to Sudan over dire humanitarian crisis

    UN envoy says solution ‘closest’ to end political crisis in Sudan

    Single dose of Jynneos vax 78% effective against mpox: Lancet